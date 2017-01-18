Rain pounds Houston as flooded roadways strand motorists - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rain pounds Houston as flooded roadways strand motorists

HOUSTON (AP) - Emergency crews have made dozens of high-water rescues as thunderstorms flood streets in the Houston area and batter other parts of Texas.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for the Houston region, where torrential rains prompted officials to close some schools and delay opening many others on Wednesday. Public transportation has been delayed or suspended in the area.

Forecasters say some metro areas received more than 5 inches of rain overnight.

Houston fire officials say they've received more than 65 calls for high-water rescues, primarily from motorists stranded along flooded roadways.

Emergency management officials in the city of 2.2 million residents are asking people to avoid travel.

Heavy rain and lightning also hit in the region extending from San Antonio to Austin, while North Texas was experiencing scattered showers.

