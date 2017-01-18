JFK's daughter leaving post as ambassador to Japan - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JFK's daughter leaving post as ambassador to Japan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former first daughter is leaving her post as the ambassador to Japan.

Caroline Kennedy is the daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy. During her three years as the ambassador, she worked to deepen the relationship between the U.S. and Japan, despite regular arguments over U.S. military bases on the island of Okinawa.

Donald Trump's transition team said all envoys who were political appointees must step down by Friday's inauguration.

Trump hasn't named a new ambassador yet.

