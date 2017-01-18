Kentucky's 'Bluegrass Ball' to celebrate inauguration in Washing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's 'Bluegrass Ball' to celebrate inauguration in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky will get the U.S. presidential inauguration festivities underway Wednesday night.

The Bluegrass Ball is scheduled for Wednesday night at a hotel in Washington, D.C. The celebration of the presidential inauguration is set to feature foods grown and produced in Kentucky.

The Madrigal Choir of Sacred Heart Academy is also set to perform.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, including Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and Governor Matt Bevin.

