Spectrum replaces Time Warner Cable in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spectrum replaces Time Warner Cable in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Time Warner Cable is leaving Louisville. Charter bought it last spring and is making some changes to your Internet, TV and phone services starting with the name.

The brand is now called Spectrum.

“Eventually, all markets with Time Warner Cable will become the Spectrum brand,” said Mike Hogan spokesman for Charter Communications.

Spectrum still offers the same Internet speeds as Time Warner Cable. The base speed begins at 60 MBPS and depending on where you live, you could get as fast as 300 MBPS. Some areas may only see as fast as 100MBPS. 

But the difference is that Spectrum doesn't have data caps. There is no useage-based pricing or additional modem fees with no contracts no termination fees. 

And the final change you'll see is in customer service. 

"Overall, Spectrum plans to add 20,000 jobs throughout the country, and a majority of them will service customers directly," Hogan said.

Spectrum says it's bringing jobs back from overseas. Some of those jobs are coming to Louisville, but it's unclear just how many.  

Those jobs will help you at call centers and will create more availability for technical support to come to you house in a reasonable time.  

Although your Internet speed won't change, a Charter spokesperson says the company is looking for ways to get faster.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.