Spectrum replaces Time Warner Cable in Louisville

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

Time Warner Cable is leaving Louisville. Charter bought it last spring and is making some changes to your Internet, TV and phone services starting with the name.

The brand is now called Spectrum.

“Eventually, all markets with Time Warner Cable will become the Spectrum brand,” said Mike Hogan spokesman for Charter Communications.

Spectrum still offers the same Internet speeds as Time Warner Cable. The base speed begins at 60 MBPS and depending on where you live, you could get as fast as 300 MBPS. Some areas may only see as fast as 100MBPS.

But the difference is that Spectrum doesn't have data caps. There is no useage-based pricing or additional modem fees with no contracts no termination fees.

And the final change you'll see is in customer service.

"Overall, Spectrum plans to add 20,000 jobs throughout the country, and a majority of them will service customers directly," Hogan said.

Spectrum says it's bringing jobs back from overseas. Some of those jobs are coming to Louisville, but it's unclear just how many.

Those jobs will help you at call centers and will create more availability for technical support to come to you house in a reasonable time.

Although your Internet speed won't change, a Charter spokesperson says the company is looking for ways to get faster.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.