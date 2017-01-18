Orlando murder suspect arrested with handcuffs of officer he rep - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Orlando murder suspect arrested with handcuffs of officer he reportedly killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Orlando arrested a murder suspect with the handcuffs of the officer he's accused of killing.

Markeith Loyd, 41, was found in an abandoned house Tuesday night after a manhunt that lasted more than a week. He's accused of killing Lt. Debra Clayong outside a Walmart last week.

He's also charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend last month. He was found  wearing body armor and carrying two handguns.

Authorities say Loyd's face was bloodied when he resisted arrest, and he was taken to the hospital.

Prosecutors are asking a judge to deny bond for Loyd.

