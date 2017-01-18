Sen. Rand Paul proposes plan to improve U.S. health care system

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he has the ear of President-elect Donald Trump and a plan to improve the country's health care system.



"People have to remember before Obamacare, people weren't dying in the streets," Paul said.



Paul says before the Affordable Care Act, the country had a system where 85 to 90 percent of people had insurance. He says he wants to expand that, making sure everyone is covered.



"That is the goal. I want everyone to be insured, or the most people to be insured at the least amount of cost. The problem with Obamacare is it added mandates, which added to cost, which sort of detoured young healthy people from buying insurance. I want to do the opposite. I want to lower the cost for everybody so people will be able to buy insurance," Paul said.

Paul's approach would wipe clean Obamacare mandates, allowing people to get whatever insurance they want.

It would also promote using a health savings account.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.