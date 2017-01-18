Sen. Rand Paul proposes plan to improve U.S. health care system - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sen. Rand Paul proposes plan to improve U.S. health care system

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he has the ear of President-elect Donald Trump and a plan to improve the country's health care system.

"People have to remember before Obamacare, people weren't dying in the streets," Paul said.

Paul says before the Affordable Care Act, the country had a system where 85 to 90 percent of people had insurance. He says he wants to expand that, making sure everyone is covered.

"That is the goal. I want everyone to be insured, or the most people to be insured at the least amount of cost. The problem with Obamacare is it added mandates, which added to cost, which sort of detoured young healthy people from buying insurance. I want to do the opposite. I want to lower the cost for everybody so people will be able to buy insurance," Paul said.

Paul's approach would wipe clean Obamacare mandates, allowing people to get whatever insurance they want.

It would also promote using a health savings account.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.