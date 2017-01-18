Kentucky woman charged with killing husband, 2 daughters - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky woman charged with killing husband, 2 daughters

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky State Police say a woman has been charged in the deaths of her husband and two daughters at their southeastern Kentucky home.

Trooper Lloyd Cochran says in a news release that 41-year-old Courtney Taylor of Williamsburg was charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Officers were called to the home Friday night. According to Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell, Taylor pointed a gun at two deputies who arrived at the home. One of the deputies shot her.

Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Larry Taylor and the couple's two teenage daughters inside the home.

Cochran says Taylor remains in the University of Kentucky Medical Center and will be transported to a jail upon her release. Cochran described her condition as stable.

