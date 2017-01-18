President Obama thanks reporters for keeping administration hone - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Obama thanks reporters for keeping administration honest in final news conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Obama held his final news conference with reporters Wednesday, defending his decision to shorten one woman's prison sentence.

"Let's be clear, Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence," he said.

President Obama reduced Manning's sentence Tuesday. She was convicted of stealing and distributing 750,000 documents and videos to WikiLeaks. He says Manning's sentence didn't match up with sentences for others charged in the same type of crimes.

As for the President-elect Donald Trump, President Obama talked about several conversations the two have had, and even shared some advice he passed along.

"This is a job of such magnitude that you can't it by yourself," President Obama said. "You are enormously reliant on a team."

He also thanked reporters for keeping his administration honest.

