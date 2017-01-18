New Oldham County jail set to open later this year

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. And the high temperature in San Antonio on Saturday was a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near Bloomington.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) – After years of planning, a jail is set to open in Oldham County later this year.

Right now, the Oldham County jail located in downtown La Grange has 115 beds. It was built in 1989, and right now it's filled beyond capacity.

“In 2016, our average head count was 145, and we peaked at 172,” jailer Mike Simpson said.

The new facility being built on 20 acres of land on KY-146 in Buckner will have more than 300 beds.

“It's going to be exciting, I believe, for the people of Oldham County,” Simpson said.

When initial planning began back in 2011 for the new jail, the hope was to have a new facility open in November of 2016. That was ultimately pushed back to November of 2017. The cost of the project is $21 million.

“There's only two full-service jails between Jefferson County and Boone County, so the need there was obvious,” Simpson said.

Simpson says the design of the jail is "near perfect."

“What we've been able to do with the design features is staff can literally be at one end of the building, and there is a direct line of sight on every one of the corridors,” Simpson said.

Simpson says that if necessary, the new facility has the ability to expand to 500 beds. Oldham County also holds inmates for neighboring counties as well as the U.S. Marshals, and now they will partner with Immigration Services.

When prisoners are eventually moved later this year, Simpson says it creates an interesting set of challenges.

"We will still have to maintain security at the current facility while we transition into this,” Simpson said. “There will probably be a short window where we will have staff at both locations and inmates at both locations.”

Simpson says the new facility will also require nearly double the staff.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.