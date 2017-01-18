Louisville single mother asking for donations after losing every - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville single mother asking for donations after losing everything in condo fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A fire last month destroyed a condo, leaving a Louisville family homeless one year after another tragedy in their home.

Lutitia Steele had lived in the condo at Colonial Manor for two years. She owned it with her husband, but around Thanksgiving 2015, her husband died of a heart attack in the home as she performed CPR.

Then on Dec. 15, 2016, the dryer caught fire while she was home with her son. The fire spread through the entire condo. Steele, a dental assistant for 25 years, lost everything.

"You always hear it happening to other people,” Steele said. “But when it hits you, you just feel numb about the emotions you want to bring out. And I'm trying my best to hold on. You know, I have my days where I just get tired of crying sometimes.”

Adding to the shock, Steele found out her insurance company, Geico, would not cover anything. She said there was a glitch, and the company dropped her policy without her knowing.

“My bills are coming out of my checking account,” Steele said. “So I assumed that my policies were OK. And they wasn’t.”

WDRB reached out to Geico for comment, but the company has not responded yet.

Steele tried to hire different restoration companies to help clear out the condo and restore it. But she said no one would help without insurance money.

Then she reached out to Paul Davis Restoration. The company decided to start the process and raise money to cover all the costs.

“The demolition has been done,” said Kevin Parker, the vice president of operations for Paul Davis Restoration. “That’s the first phase. From there, we need to find a way to raise some money to really get the rest of her life together.”

Parker said the demolition costs would total about $2,000, and the full restoration would cost about $25,000 to $30,000. That will replace everything from her floors, utilities, walls, windows, doors and appliances.

Parker said it might not be as nice as her condo before, but they want to make it livable again. Steele laughed as she said she wouldn’t care if all she had was concrete and heat. She wants to be back in her home again. And she said she will be forever thankful for the strangers helping her through another tragedy.

“I lost memories here, as far as things we’ve put together here,” Steele said. “I lost all that. But this was our home.”

If you would like to donate, all the money raised in the GoFundMe account goes directly to the company’s restoration project for the Steele family. And if you have any questions on donations or needed supplies, you can reach out to Kevin Parker at 502-583-1668 or kparker@pdrky.com.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

