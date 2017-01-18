Harrods Creek Fire Department urging builders to add indoor spri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Harrods Creek Fire Department urging builders to add indoor sprinkler systems to new homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters with the Harrods Creek Fire Department wants builders to start adding indoor sprinkler systems into new construction projects.

"If we had had a sprinkler system, the boys would not have died, we've been told that," said Louisville businessman Irv Bailey, who recently recorded a PSA for the National Fire Protection Association on the fire that destroyed his Prospect home in 2009, killing his two grandsons.

Bailey recorded the PSA to bring awareness to the importance of indoor sprinkler systems and hoping to spare other families the pain and loss he's feeling.

"Very unfortunate situation where two young children died on a Christmas morning," said Maj. Steve Hanson, Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal for Harrods Creek. "I do believe had that house been sprinkled, they would have had a chance to get out."

Harrods Creek is pushing local builders to add indoor sprinkler systems to all new construction. Hanson said they will save lives and fight the fire until help arrives.

"It is there to give them time to get out of the house in case of a fire."

Indoor sprinklers are not law in Kentucky, but a few years ago, Indian Hills passed an ordinance requiring them.

"The state didn't like that," said Indian Hills Mayor Thomas Eifler. "They said our restrictions then were more restrictive than theirs."

Mayor Eifler hopes the builder putting homes on land at Poplar Hill Road and Blankenbaker Lane will add sprinklers even though they are not required in Kentucky.

"I don't know how you could ever watch Irv Bailey's infomercial and be building a house and not put a sprinkler system in there," he said.

Meanwhile, Bailey closed out the PSA saying, "If we had had a sprinkler, it could have been a different outcome."

Firefighters say those indoor sprinkler systems can also be added to existing homes. The say the cost is comparable to some minor upgrades.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

