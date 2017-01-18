Mother of JCPS middle school student suing principal, says her s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of JCPS middle school student suing principal, says her son was assaulted

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a JCPS middle school student is suing the school's principal and other staff after she says her son was assaulted by another student.

The alleged incident happened in the cafeteria of Olmsted Academy North.

The woman says her son was being bullied by two other students, when one of the boys hit her son causing a severe eye injury. The mom says the school didn't take steps to prevent a foreseeable harm and that employees on lunch duty that day didn't step in.

Her attorney, Teddy Gordon, calls is the worst case of negligent supervision he's ever seen.

The suit is asking for unspecified damages and that the two students involved in the alleged attack be kept away from the boy.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

