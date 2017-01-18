Mother of JCPS middle school student suing principal, says her son was assaulted

Police say 57-year-old Thomas Carr was turning left on Outer Loop to Air Commerce Drive when he crashed into another car.

Man arrested for drinking and driving, causing crash that left 1 in critical condition

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.

LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood near Young Elementary School.

Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Embry attacked his landlord Saturday when she was on her way to investigate an air conditioning complaint.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a JCPS middle school student is suing the school's principal and other staff after she says her son was assaulted by another student.

The alleged incident happened in the cafeteria of Olmsted Academy North.

The woman says her son was being bullied by two other students, when one of the boys hit her son causing a severe eye injury. The mom says the school didn't take steps to prevent a foreseeable harm and that employees on lunch duty that day didn't step in.

Her attorney, Teddy Gordon, calls is the worst case of negligent supervision he's ever seen.

The suit is asking for unspecified damages and that the two students involved in the alleged attack be kept away from the boy.

