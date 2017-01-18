Louisville councilman working on resolution to bring NBA to town - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville councilman working on resolution to bring NBA to town

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville councilman is working on a resolution aimed at bringing a NBA team to town.

Dan Johnson tweeted Wednesday night that he has been working this week on bringing the NBA to Louisville:

In an interview Wednesday night, Johnson said he's working on a resolution that he hopes all 26 council members will sign, an effort to show unified support for bringing the NBA to Louisville.

Johnson added that he's been working with J. Bruce Miller, a local attorney and sports agent who has been on the forefront of the movement to bring a team to Louisville.

Johnson said he's been working on this push for years, but "now is the time."

