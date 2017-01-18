1 man shot and killed in New Albany - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in New Albany.

The New Albany Police Department responded to reports of gunshots near Erni Avenue and Fischer Drive just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they were told that a 20-year-old white man had been shot, but he'd already been transported to Baptist Floyd Hospital.

"New Albany is a safe community, and incidents such as this are rare," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a news release. "We will continue to work hard to hold those responsible for this act accountable".

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call NAPD at 812-944-6411.

