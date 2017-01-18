Southern Indiana seeing shortage of skilled manufacturing workers

Notes on Rick Pitino, Archie Miller, Tom Crean, Scott Davenport, Wade Houston, Dan McHale, Dennis Felton and more from a weekend of AAU hoops in Louisville.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Millions of jobs go unfilled because companies cannot find workers with the necessary skills. Local manufacturers in southern Indiana are working to address the shortage, but it is a constant struggle for many companies.

"In my community of manufacturers, I know of almost 200 unfilled posted jobs in southern Indiana right now," said Bob Owings, president of Owings Patterns in Sellersburg.

President Bob Owings says his company used to rely on a steady stream of employees excited to learn a skilled trade.

“The workforce of 30, 40, 50 years ago, it was almost a legacy workforce," Owings said.

The manufacturer partners with One Southern Indiana to try and meet the need.

“Our real challenge, and really what’s driving us on a regular basis, is trying to help find ways to fill that talent gap,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, president of One Southern Indiana.

The organization works to provide training programs, and it educates students about career options that pay well and do not require a four-year degree.

“What we’re trying to do is to help the K-12 school systems, primarily those in greater Clark County, build systems that are going to help expose the students to those jobs of the future,” Dant Chesser said.

In the state of the state address this week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said a million skilled trade jobs will need to be filled in the state over the next 10 years.

One Southern Indiana plans to work on new programs to address the growing need.

