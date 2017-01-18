Hundreds protest in support of high school principal in Madison, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds protest in support of high school principal in Madison, Ind.

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds came out to protest Wednesday after it was announced a local principal will be pulled out of his high school. 

Last week, 300 students walked out of class in protest.

Madison Consolidated Schools officials said Principal Kevin Yancey would be better suited in a new role, but students and parents loudly disagree.

A crowd gathered at Madison Consolidated High School on Wednesday night in an effort to keep their principal. Holding signs and chanting, they wanted their voices heard.

"I am 57-years-old. I have never protested," parent Susan Cicenas said.

Principal Yancey has been at the school since 2010.

"He sits with us at lunch, and he knows each student personally," senior Baylee Thorne said.

The school board voted last week to move Yancey from his principal position to a new position, "Alumni Relations-Outreach Coordinator." The move sparked outcry from the community.

"He has been more than fair with all the students," parent Patty Thorne said. "He participates in after-school activities with all the kids."

Even in their protests. Yancey stopped by to thank everyone for their support. 

"I never thought I would be in this predicament," he said.

"We can tell he's sad," Thorne said. "There's just a sadness over our school right now."

In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Ginger Bolinger said, "We see this as an opportunity to further develop his strengths while focusing on building a long-term endowment.”

Yancey said he wants to keep his job.

"Hopefully, maybe in the next month or so, they might reverse some of their decisions, and I'll be back," he said, being met with loud cheers from his supporters.

Students said Yancey is more than a principal; he's a role model and a friend.

"I just hope he gets to stay, because he deserves it," Thorne said.

Yancey's principal contract is up on June 1. A district spokesperson did not say if reconsidering the decision is an option. The school board's next meeting is Feb. 8. 

