Hi-Five Doughnuts takes food truck to a shop in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ladies of Hi-Five Doughnuts have taken their doughnut food truck idea and opened a destination location.
Owners Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson have taken their tasty treats to 1011 East Main Street in Butchertown.
Louisville's first female owned and operated doughnut food truck started rolling in 2014 specializing in unique confections. They continue their success with a storefront.
At Hi-Five, customers can build their own creations with a number of glazes and toppings to choose from. In addition to building your own doughnut, you can also choose one of the many staples... Kentucky Fried Buttermilk Chicken Doughnut, the Bourbon Caramel with Bacon, or the Sugah Doughnut.
Hours of Operation
Monday-Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday-Friday: 6:30am-2pm
Saturday & Sunday: 7am-2pm
Doughnut Hotline (502) 409-5584
CLICK HERE to get connected.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.