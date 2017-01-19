Hi-Five Doughnuts takes food truck to a shop in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ladies of Hi-Five Doughnuts have taken their doughnut food truck idea and opened a destination location.

Owners Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson have taken their tasty treats to 1011 East Main Street in Butchertown.

Louisville's first female owned and operated doughnut food truck started rolling in 2014 specializing in unique confections. They continue their success with a storefront.

At Hi-Five, customers can build their own creations with a number of glazes and toppings to choose from. In addition to building your own doughnut, you can also choose one of the many staples... Kentucky Fried Buttermilk Chicken Doughnut, the Bourbon Caramel with Bacon, or the Sugah Doughnut.

Hours of Operation

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Friday: 6:30am-2pm

Saturday & Sunday: 7am-2pm

Doughnut Hotline (502) 409-5584

