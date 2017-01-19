Getting started on a paint project from color to coverage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winter is a great time to tackle home projects that are indoors. Painting is a perfect way to spruce up a room or add a new look.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint's Jim Lehrer is sharing his expertise. He explains the quality level of paints and how to tell if your paint is could be toxic in your home.

Picking Your Color

There are more than 3,000 colors of paint to choose from. But which one is the right color for your home? The Affinity Program can help choose colors that will compliment each other.

Why use Color Samples?

Color samples assure you the color is right for your room and its lighting. It's a small investment compared to the material and time costs of painting and you have the wrong color. Lehrer shows how a $7 investment in a sample can of pain can ensure you're happy with the end result.

All Paint is not created equally

Paint and primer is the new catch phrase for many brands. But most people just want to know whether it covers in one coat? With Aura by Benjamin Moore you can cover it in just one coat--even dark colors.

VOC - Volatile Organic Compounds

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are emitted as gases from certain solids or liquids like paint. VOCs include a variety of chemicals, some of which may have short- and long-term adverse health effects. Concentrations of many VOCs are consistently higher indoors (up to ten times higher) than outdoors. So being aware of whether your paint contains VOC can be important. Natura by Benjamin Moore has zero VOC even after tinting.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint

4858 Brownsboro Road

Louisville, KY 40207

502-897-1591

OR

9521 US Highway 42

Prospect, KY 40059

502-292-2595

www.brownsborohardware.com

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is a locally owned, full-service hardware store in Louisville, Kentucky. With two locations we have been serving the East End of Louisville since 1960. They are your local source for Weber® grills, The Big Green Egg®, Benjamin Moore Paint® and all your hardware needs.

