Beshear to announce partnership with UofL to deal with rape kit backlog

Sunday, July 23 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-07-24 01:00:57 GMT
A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.
A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is expected to announce a new partnership with the University of Louisville to research the issue of untested rape kits.
The state has a backlog of kits used to gather evidence in a suspected rape or sexual assault.
A 2015 audit revealed Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits, collections of physical evidence from victims after a sexual assault. Police check that evidence against a national database of DNA profiles to look for suspects.
The U of L website says researchers will work with the Attorney General's Office of Victims Advocacy, Kentucky State Police, and LMPD. The study will examine several areas including regional submission rates, kit testing, and case outcomes.
Beshear's announcement is set for 1 o'clock this afternoon and will be streamed on his YouTube page.