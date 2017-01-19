Beshear to announce partnership with UofL to deal with rape kit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Beshear to announce partnership with UofL to deal with rape kit backlog

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is expected to announce a new partnership with the University of Louisville to research the issue of untested rape kits.

The state has a backlog of kits used to gather evidence in a suspected rape or sexual assault.

A 2015 audit revealed Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits, collections of physical evidence from victims after a sexual assault. Police check that evidence against a national database of DNA profiles to look for suspects.

In 2016, the state legislature approved spending $4.5 million to alleviate the backlog. The money came from a lawsuit settlement against Johnson & Johnson that the attorney general's office negotiated.

The U of L website says researchers will work with the Attorney General's Office of Victims Advocacy, Kentucky State Police, and LMPD. The study will examine several areas including regional submission rates, kit testing, and case outcomes.

Beshear's announcement is set for 1 o'clock this afternoon and will be streamed on his YouTube page.

