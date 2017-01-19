Indiana police seize drugs, guns and cash after routine traffic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana police seize drugs, guns and cash after routine traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested several people and seized drugs, guns and cash during a traffic stop Tuesday in Elkhart, Indiana. 

Investigators confiscated guns, meth and thousands of dollars in cash after Indiana State Police pulled over a pickup truck after troopers say they spotted it making an unsafe move on the road.

Troopers ended up searching the truck and found meth as well as $10,000 in cash.

They later searched a home on Reed Lane in Rochester and found more meth, marijuana, 17 guns and more than $200,000.

Sarah Hine, Brandy Fletcher, Stephan Howard and William James are now facing numerous charges. 

