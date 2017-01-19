Burglary suspect drowns in Shepherdsville pond after running fro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Burglary suspect drowns in Shepherdsville pond after running from police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man is dead after drowning in a pond he jumped into while running from an officer who wanted to question him about a burglary.  

According to the Shepherdsville Police Department, it started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on Landmark Court. Not long after that, a Shepherdsville police officer spotted a man matching the description of the suspect walking near the home. 

When an officer tried to stop the suspect -- now identified as 28-year-old Shawn Gabaree of Shepherdsville -- he started running away. Gabaree ran into a subdivision, then jumped into a pond. That's when police say Gabaree shouted that he couldn't swim. The officer tried to rescue Gabaree, but couldn't find him. 

There were two suspects initially, but the second suspect escaped. Members of the LMPD dive team later recovered the body. 

People who live in the neighborhood say break-ins are happening too often, but they never thought it would escalate to this. 

"Break-ins happen a lot," said Josh Vanmeter, who lives nearby. "It's not something that should be going on every day, but it does. And it's scary for people, especially when they're home and they have to fear for their lives." 

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

