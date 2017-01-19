duPont Manual High sophomore wins grand prize in 'Horsing Around - WDRB 41 Louisville News

duPont Manual High sophomore wins grand prize in 'Horsing Around with Art' contest

Addie Clark, a sophomore at duPont Manual High School, won the 2017 "Horsing Around With Art" contest at the Kentucky Derby Museum. (Photo courtesy of duPont Manual High) Addie Clark, a sophomore at duPont Manual High School, won the 2017 "Horsing Around With Art" contest at the Kentucky Derby Museum. (Photo courtesy of duPont Manual High)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A sophomore at duPont Manual High School was named the grand prize winner in the Kentucky Derby Museum's "Horsing Around with Art" contest on Wednesday.

Addie Clark, who is a student in the school's visual arts magnet, was awarded the top prize out of more than 200 entries from 30 Metro Louisville schools. She will receive six tickets to Kentucky Derby 143 and will have her artwork on display at the Kentucky Derby Museum for one year. In addition, the art department at Manual will receive $500.

Clark’s vibrant, colored pencil drawing depicting the crowd attending the Derby was judged to best “capture the spirit of the Kentucky Derby."

The competition, presented by CSS Mechanical, was open to students in grades 1-12 from Louisville public, private or parochial schools and showcases the student’s take on the Kentucky Derby in different artistic style, media and form. 

Kentucky Derby Museum Patrick Armstrong, Education Coordinator Heather Hill and other staff members, along with Addie’s parents, surprised her with a dozen red roses and the news that she’d won the contest during her art class Wednesday morning.

This is the second time her artwork took the competition’s top prize. She submitted winning artwork as an 8th grader.

Hundreds of pieces of student artwork will be on display through Feb. 12 in the museum’s Matt Winn Gallery.

All winners and exhibiting students will be recognized in a special ceremony at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Feb. 7.

Here is a complete list of other distinctive and divisional award winners:

