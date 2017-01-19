WATCH LIVE | Shively Police to hold 1 p.m. news conf. on guilty plea of man who shot officer

WATCH LIVE | Shively Police to hold 1 p.m. news conf. on guilty - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday to discuss the guilty plea of a man who was accused of shooting a police officer. 

Lawyers say Kenneth Probus pleaded guilty to assault -- an amended charge from attempted murder.

Police say Probus shot Shively Police Detective Wes Singleton four times in the legs in January 2016, while Singleton was attempting to serve a warrant with other officers.

Officers shot back, hurting Probus.

"I think the reason for the amendments and so many of the charges being dismissed, is the facts of the case," said Leland Hulbert, Probus' attorney. "I think it's very hard to recommend a client to take a plea in a case like this because I think he had some good defenses. But at the end of the day, it was his decision. I think the offer was fair, given the circumstances."

