WATCH LIVE | Shively Police to hold 1 p.m. news conf. on guilty plea of man who shot officer

The newborn’s remains were discovered last week in the backyard of her Carlisle, Ohio home.More >>
The newborn’s remains were discovered last week in the backyard of her Carlisle, Ohio home.More >>
The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.More >>
The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.More >>
The second person who suffered knife wounds at the scene.More >>
The second person who suffered knife wounds at the scene.More >>
The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.More >>
The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.More >>
According to authorities, Michelle South claimed on several federal forms that she had been living apart from her husband with three children, and did not have any other income sources.More >>
According to authorities, Michelle South claimed on several federal forms that she had been living apart from her husband with three children, and did not have any other income sources.More >>
A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.More >>
A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.More >>
The inside of the Louisville Salt Cave Road looks like a world far away from Shelbyville Road.More >>
The inside of the Louisville Salt Cave Road looks like a world far away from Shelbyville Road.More >>