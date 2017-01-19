Former YMCA employee indicted for assault and criminal abuse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former YMCA employee indicted for assault and criminal abuse

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former employee of the YMCA of Greater Louisville has been indicted after she allegedly shook a boy at a YMCA facility, causing him serious injury.

According to court documents, the grand jury handed up the indictments against Sydney R. Cundiff on Wednesday. Cundiff is charged with first degree assault and first degree criminal abuse.

The alleged incident took place at the Southwest YMCA daycare location. The child was taken to the hospital last September. No other details about the incident have been released.

On Thursday, Steve Tarver, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville, issued a statement regarding the incident:

We learned late yesterday (January 18) from local media that a former YMCA employee has been indicted.  Since the incident, the YMCA has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with all investigations.  Beyond that, we are unable to comment on  personnel issues related to former employees.  The safety of our children remains a top priority.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

