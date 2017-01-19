Former YMCA employee indicted for assault and criminal abuse

Family and friends were on hand for the big day to celebrate the happy couple.

Family and friends were on hand for the big day to celebrate the happy couple.

Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Embry attacked his landlord Saturday when she was on her way to investigate an air conditioning complaint.

Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Embry attacked his landlord Saturday when she was on her way to investigate an air conditioning complaint.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

A sewer district spokesman says hundreds of fish have been found dead in a Kentucky creek.

The second person who suffered knife wounds at the scene.

The second person who suffered knife wounds at the scene.

Suspect in custody after woman was stabbed to death in Shively

Suspect in custody after woman was stabbed to death in Shively

According to authorities, Michelle South claimed on several federal forms that she had been living apart from her husband with three children, and did not have any other income sources.

According to authorities, Michelle South claimed on several federal forms that she had been living apart from her husband with three children, and did not have any other income sources.

A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.

A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.

The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.

The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.

The newborn’s remains were discovered last week in the backyard of her Carlisle, Ohio home.

The newborn’s remains were discovered last week in the backyard of her Carlisle, Ohio home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former employee of the YMCA of Greater Louisville has been indicted after she allegedly shook a boy at a YMCA facility, causing him serious injury.

According to court documents, the grand jury handed up the indictments against Sydney R. Cundiff on Wednesday. Cundiff is charged with first degree assault and first degree criminal abuse.

The alleged incident took place at the Southwest YMCA daycare location. The child was taken to the hospital last September. No other details about the incident have been released.

On Thursday, Steve Tarver, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville, issued a statement regarding the incident:

We learned late yesterday (January 18) from local media that a former YMCA employee has been indicted. Since the incident, the YMCA has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with all investigations. Beyond that, we are unable to comment on personnel issues related to former employees. The safety of our children remains a top priority.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.