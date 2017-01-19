Authorities identify New Albany's first murder victim of 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify New Albany's first murder victim of 2017

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death in New Albany on Wednesday night. 

According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, 20-year-old Richard R. Cozart, Jr. was pronounced dead at Baptist Floyd Hospital from a gunshot wound. 

The New Albany Police Department responded to reports of gunshots near Erni Avenue and Fischer Drive just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they were told that a 20-year-old man had been shot, but he had already been taken to the hospital. 

Friends say they are devastated by the loss.

“Richie was the funniest person that you could have ever met," said Brandon Meadows, a friend of Cozart. "No matter how you were feeling, he could keep a smile on your face. No matter what you we’re going through, he could keep you feeling happy."

Lindsey Hopkins says she is hopeful police will track down the person responsible for the crime.

“I just hope they find out what happened, because he died in a way that wasn’t respectable, and we deserve to know what happened,” Hopkins said.

Police are still searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.