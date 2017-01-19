No injuries reported after house fire in Shively - WDRB 41 Louisville News

No injuries reported after house fire in Shively

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It took two fire departments to get a fire under control in Shively on Thursday.

The fire was reported just before noon in the 2100 block of Garrs Lane, near North Lane.

Dispatchers say the Shively Fire Department and Louisville Fire Department responded. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.