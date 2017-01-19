MSD hosts 'Can You Dig It' info session for contractors - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MSD hosts 'Can You Dig It' info session for contractors

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metropolitan Sewer District hosted a session Thursday for contractors, engineers and service providers, called "Can You Dig It."

The session educated potential contractors and engineers on $250 million worth of upcoming projects up for bid in 2017.

"We just wanted to just make sure that the business community knows about the projects that will be led this year, so that they can plan for those activities," said René Thomas, Director of Procurement and Supplier Diversity for MSD.

Such projects include the $142 million Ohio River Tunnel Project, as well as $125 million in three combined sewage overflow storage basins located in Shawnee Park, I-64 and Grinstead, and Portland.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

