RAW VIDEO | Shively Police officer shot in Jan. 2016 says he forgives, prays for shooter

The inside of the Louisville Salt Cave Road looks like a world far away from Shelbyville Road.

A mix-up at the Jeffersontown Cemetery has left a family looking for the correct place to bury their loved one. An unmarked plot of land was supposed to be the final resting place of 82-year old Doris Murphy.

According to authorities, Michelle South claimed on several federal forms that she had been living apart from her husband with three children, and did not have any other income sources.

The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police officer who was shot several times in Jan. 2016 says he forgives -- and even prays for -- the man responsible for the shooting.

Det. Wes Singleton spoke publicly for the first time about his injuries Thursday afternoon.

The press conference came just hours after the suspect, Kenneth Probus, pleaded guilty to assault -- an amended charge from attempted murder. Police say Probus shot Detective Singleton four times in the legs in Jan. 2016, while Singleton was attempting to serve a warrant with other officers.

Officers shot back, hurting Probus.

"I think the reason for the amendments and so many of the charges being dismissed, is the facts of the case," said Leland Hulbert, Probus' attorney. "I think it's very hard to recommend a client to take a plea in a case like this because I think he had some good defenses. But at the end of the day, it was his decision. I think the offer was fair, given the circumstances."

For his part, Singleton said Thursday afternoon that the injuries left him unable to walk -- and there's still some lingering nerve damage -- but "at the end of the day, I'm back to work."

He said he's aware that most cases end in plea deals, but added that this case was "more personal for me," since he was viewing it from the perspective of a victim. Ultimately, he said he was pleased by the outcome.

In fact, he said he harbors no ill will toward Probus.

"Those who know me know that my faith is very important to me," Det. Singleton said. "So I've come to a place where I've forgiven him. I don't hold onto any anger or resentment. Like I've spoke about before, I have to move on. I have two small children, and we get together and we pray for him. It's something that I'm working through and trying to teach them, but like I said I can't focus on those aspects of it. I have to be able to move on with my career."

Singleton had two surgeries and seven months of physical therapy to get back on the job. He says, "Because of the trajectory of the bullets, they passed through both of my calves and both of my thighs, the latter of which was lodged in my upper right thigh. I believe it was .45 caliber handgun, so there were in effect, seven very large bullet wounds that we had to deal with."

For the plea deal, Probus was sentenced to five years behind bars. Sgt. Josh Myers with the Shively Police Department says, "A lot of people will question the amount of time Mr. Probus is receiving with the possibility of shock probation, we clearly see this as a victory."

The department says the plea deal allows the agency and singleton to heal and focus on his career.



The case is pending against two other people charged with drug offenses related to Probus' case. One of those suspects is still on the run.

