Ghyslain on Market closing permanently at end of January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A NuLu restaurant is closing its doors soon.

The Ghyslain on Market owners made the announcement on Facebook, citing ongoing construction in the area as the reason for the closure. Ghyslain on Market's last day will be Jan. 29.

The restaurant has been serving soups, pot pies, hot sandwiches and desserts to the Louisville community for the past six years.

Two more Ghyslain locations will remain open -- one in Westport Village and another in Union City, Indiana.

