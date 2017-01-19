Indiana lawmaker targets protesters obstructing traffic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana lawmaker targets protesters obstructing traffic

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana lawmaker wants police to use any means necessary to stop protesters from blocking traffic.

However, critics say the proposal raises serious constitutional questions and could impinge on First Amendment rights.

Republican state Sen. Jim Tomes of Wadesville says protesters blocking off streets not only are a nuisance, but such demonstrations also could prove fatal if they prevent or delay first responders from reaching an emergency.

A bill he proposed would give authorities 15 minutes to dispatch as many police officers as needed to break up a group of 10 or more people blocking a road. Police would be required to "use any means necessary" to end a blockade.

Tomes says he was inspired to propose the bill after watching disturbing newscasts of protests around the country.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.