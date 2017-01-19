Insurance claims from Gatlinburg wildfires now close to $1 billi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Insurance claims from Gatlinburg wildfires now close to $1 billion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Insurance claims from the Gatlinburg wildfires are approaching $1 billion. 

That's well above the $500 million estimate officials released in December.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says about 4,000 claims have been filed, totaling $842 million.

Fourteen people died as a result of the fires in November.  

Two teenagers have been charged with starting the blaze. 

