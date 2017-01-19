Kentucky gets REAL ID extension

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky now has until June to comply with federal rules requiring more than just a state driver’s license to enter federal facilities such as Fort Knox.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted the state a “limited” extension that allows licenses to be an acceptable form of ID to access federal properties until June 6, rather than as early as January 30.

At issue is the REAL ID law of 2005, which set tougher standards for driver’s licenses and state IDs and requires states to change how they issue those documents.

Without the extension, Fort Knox and Fort Campbell in Christian County would have begun asking for other types of ID by the end of the month. At Fort Knox, Army officials identified U.S. passports, military IDs, birth certificates and utility bills as acceptable documents for accessing the post.

Ryan Watts, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman, provided a copy of the Homeland Security letter to the state but declined further comment.

If Kentucky doesn't become fully compliant with REAL ID by 2018, current driver's licenses won’t be valid to board domestic flights. A passport or other identification also would be needed.

State Rep. Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabethtown, has filed a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly that purports to bring the state into line with the federal law. A similar bill that cleared the legislature last year was vetoed by Gov. Matt Bevin, who said the issue needed more study.

Lawmakers return to Frankfort next month.

