Man accused of killing Fla. police officer speaks out in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of killing a Florida police officer had a lot to say when he showed up in court Thursday.

Markeith Lloyd is charged with two counts of murder, as well as attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say Lloyd shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend last month. Her unborn child also died.

Officers say Lloyd also shot and killed Lieutenant Debra Clayton. Clayton approached Lloyd outside a Walmart store earlier this month. He has not been charged yet in her death.

He spoke out in court this morning.

"First of all, I've got a question to ask," Lloyd said.

"You're here for first appearances sir," the judge said.

"But y'all are making up [EXPLETIVE], like I just went in there and shot this girl, endangering my family," Lloyd said.

Lloyd was arrested Tuesday night after a week-long manhunt.

