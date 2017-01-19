U of L volleyball leaving KFC Yum! Center for on-campus arena

The inside of the Louisville Salt Cave Road looks like a world far away from Shelbyville Road.More >>
James Bradley Jr. is accused of driving a tractor trailer packed with illegal immigrants. Ten died in the back of the trailer because of the intense heat in San Antonio, Texas.
The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.
York is charged with murder, assault, burglary, and criminal mischief.
The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.
The newborn's remains were discovered last week in the backyard of her Carlisle, Ohio home.
A disabled veteran is searching for his prized Harley Davidson motorcycle after it was stolen from his driveway Saturday morning.
Apple says there's a new potentially serious hacking threat for its products.
The board's decision came after a spirited discussion in which some members defended U of L's deal at the downtown arena, where city and state officials convinced the university to move its basketball games more than a decade ago.
University officials and the Louisville Arena Authority have been hashing out a new agreement for months.
About 87,550 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up about 3.5 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.
About 87,980 vehicles used the bridges each day in June, up more than 3 percent from May. Projections call for average daily traffic of more than 110,000 by next year.
The NRA has tentatively agreed to hold its 2022 meeting in Louisville, Jason Rittenberry, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, told the state fair board's finance committee Monday.
The Transportation Secretary said a key part of the president's plan will be letting companies invest in public works projects. Such collaborations between government and business – known as "public-private partnerships" – have been increasingly common in recent years.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip J. Shepherd determined that M.A. Mortenson Co. likely told one of two companies vying for a subcontract to change its bid to create the "misleading appearance" of a cheaper proposal.
Clint Murphy, who was the state's director of tolling oversight, guided Indiana through the start of tolls late last year on three spans between Clark County, Ind., and Louisville.
The residents claim the sale would subsidize Charlestown's economic development projects, such as the redevelopment of the low-income Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, with rates paid by the utility's existing customers.
