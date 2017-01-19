RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 92-60 win over - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Rick Pitino talks about Louisville's 92-60 win over Clemson

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In its first game since losing junior point guard Quentin Snider to a hip injury, No. 12 Louisville didn't skip a beat.

The Cardinals raced out to a 10-point halftime lead Thursday night and cruised the rest of the way, beating Clemson, 92-60, at the KFC Yum! Center.

Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell had 18 points on 8-8 shooting in the first half, only to go 0-7 from the field in the second half.

In total, five Cardinals scored in double figures: Mitchell, Deng Adel, Mangok Mathiang, V.J King and Jaylen Johnson.

It's Clemson's fifth straight loss.

Watch head coach Rick Pitino's full press conference in the video player above.

