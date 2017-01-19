LANE | Mike Thomas Raw Interview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goshen native and St. Xavier High School graduate Justin Thomas has become the hottest professional golfer in the world with back-to-back victories in the Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open. He is taking a couple of weeks off and will return to play in the Phoenix Open starting Feb. 2.

WDRB's Tom Lane sat down with the man who introduced Justin to the game and the guy who is still his swing coach, his father Mike. A former college player at Morehead State, Mike has been the head teaching professional at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen for almost three decades. He and his wife Jani were in Hawaii for both victories.

Hear some of his thoughts from the interview on Thursday in the video player above.

