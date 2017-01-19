Student lender Navient fighting back after being sued - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Student lender Navient fighting back after being sued

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Navient is firing back after the feds sued the student lender.

Regulators say the company makes it hard for college students and graduates to repay loans by giving them bad information.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also accuses Navient of processing payments incorrectly and failing to act on complaints. A financial aid officer at the University of Louisville warns students to check their accounts regularly.

"Eventually, your principle should be going down," said Sandra Neel, executive director of financial aid at U of L. "So just check that and just keep records of it just to make sure that they are applying those correctly."

If you still have concerns, go to your school's ombudsbman. Navient denies the allegations, claiming they're politically motivated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.