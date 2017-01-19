LACETT | Anunoby out indefinitely for Hoosiers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Anunoby out indefinitely for Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Like the rest of their fans, the Indiana Hoosiers are on baited breath, waiting to hear any positive news about sophomore OG Anunoby.

In the meantime, it doesn’t sound like he will be around for a while. On Thursday, the school announced Anunoby would be out indefinitely. He is still undergoing medical tests to determine the severity of a right injury suffered in Wednesday’s win over Penn State.

It was the second non-contact injury for Anunoby this year. He injured his left ankle in the win over North Carolina back in November and had to miss three games.

He's currently averaging 11 points a game this year.

