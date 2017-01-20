Monster Jam takes over Freedom Hall Jan. 20th and 21st

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monster Jam takes over Freedom Hall Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st.

Both shows start at 7pm with a triple threat of action.

The Triple Threat Series features all the Monster Jam athletes competing in three adrenaline pumping races.

Louisville fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

The Monster Jam Trucks scheduled to appear: Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Pirate's Curse, Shark, Alien Invasion, Zombie, Monster Mutt Rottweiler and Blue Thunder.

Kentucky native Justin Sipes will be driving Megalodon.

Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds.

Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Monster Jam trucks can fly up to 125 to 130 feet in distance and up to 35 feet in the air.

Get close to these monsters during The Pit Party on Saturday, January 21st from 4:30 - 6:00.

Pit passes can be purchased for $10.

Tickets start at $15 for Monster Jam at Freedom Hall.

Click here to get connected to Monster Jam.



Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.