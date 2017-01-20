City moving forward with plans to redevelop Colonial Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Colonial Gardens is getting a major overhaul.

The city is sprucing up the old building on Kenwood Avenue and New Cut Road across from Iroquois Park. Plans for the $5 million redevelopment project include renovating the 7,000-square-foot site, adding two new buildings that will share a common patio and garden area.

The Colonial Gardens building was designated as a historic site in 2008, and the city purchased the property in 2013.

Developer Underhill Associates is already talking with several local eateries to occupy the space.

Construction is expected to begin sometime in the spring.

