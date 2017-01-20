WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- Donald Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in today as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

"It all begins today!" Trump tweeted at daybreak, before heading to a morning church service with his family as light rain fell. "THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"

