Eastern Parkway reopens as Cherokee Parkway closes for water main repair

Louisville coach Rick Pitino says junior-to-be Ray Spalding is the team's most-improved player in offseason workouts.

CRAWFORD | Spalding hopes to be the latest Cardinal to make a Louisville leap in the offseason

The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.

A disabled veteran is searching for his prized Harley Davidson motorcycle after it was stolen from his driveway Saturday morning.

Police say it happened after his great aunt became "angry" and "frustrated" after he failed to clean up a mess.

James Bradley Jr. is accused of driving a tractor trailer packed with illegal immigrants. Ten died in the back of the trailer because of the intense heat in San Antonio, Texas.

The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.

Wisconsin company to implant microchips in its employees in August

Houck is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared two years ago.

The inside of the Louisville Salt Cave Road looks like a world far away from Shelbyville Road.

Louisville Salt Cave used by many to relieve allergies, stress and acne

LOUISVILLE, Ky,. (WDRB) -- Eastern Parkway has been closed for several weeks but reopened early Friday.

Meanwhile, Cherokee Parkway closed at 6 o'clock Friday, and is expected to remain closed through the end of February. It will be closed from Longest Avenue to Willow Avenue, so the Louisville Water Company can replace a 100-year-old water main.

City leaders say the closure of Cherokee Parkway will be an inconvenience, but it should be manageable.

"We'll have more traffic there, but people have been really quick to respond and pretty patient and kind about it," said Louisville Metro Councilman for District 8, (D) Brandon Coan.

This is being called a permanent fix for the water main that has caused a myriad of issues in years past. A break in the 48-inch main in April of 2014 created a waterfall in Tyler Park, collapsing the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

Crews are "slip-lining" a new, smaller pipe directly inside the old one. In this case, contractors will insert a 42-inch steel pipeline inside the existing 48-inch cast-iron pipe.

With Cherokee Parkway closed, additional traffic is expected on Grinstead Drive.

"It is an inconvenience," Coan said. "But there's a lot of construction around town, and the people and business owners, I will say, have been really patient."

The is just phase one of the $23 million project that is scheduled to be completed in April. Phase 2 will begin after that, followed by Phase 3 in November 2018. The project will end in April 2019.

