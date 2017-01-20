KFC Yum! Center to host hiring event Jan. 25 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KFC Yum! Center to host hiring event Jan. 25

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville will host a hiring event Wednesday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place in the arena’s front lobby.

The venue is looking to fill more than 100 part-time housekeeping and 75 part-time concession positions to help with events during the winter and spring event schedule.

Centerplate, the KFC Yum! Center’s food and beverage partner, is seeking to hire concessions cashiers and supervisors as well as cooks and bartenders for its events team.

Anyone interested in applying can fill out an application on-site during the hiring event, or at any time during the arena's business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

