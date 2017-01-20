SCAM ALERT: Kentucky State Police say fundraising phone call is - WDRB 41 Louisville News

SCAM ALERT: Kentucky State Police say fundraising phone call is a fake

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A new warning from Kentucky State Police. Several people have called posts across the state reporting calls from citizens about a new phone scam.

Police say the caller says his name is Joe Collins and he asks for donations for KSP. Police say the department does not solicit donations over the phone. It's warning people to be cautious anytime someone requests money over the phone.

Police say the phone number is 502-242-3657 and is linked to an IP address in India.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

