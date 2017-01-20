RiverLink officials say local transponders back in stock

The victim now claims the kidnapping never took place.

A disabled veteran is searching for his prized Harley Davidson motorcycle after it was stolen from his driveway Saturday morning.

Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

Family members grieve mother of 2 stabbed to death in Shively: 'Nobody deserves to go this way'

Police say it happened after his great aunt became "angry" and "frustrated" after he failed to clean up a mess.

James Bradley Jr. is accused of driving a tractor trailer packed with illegal immigrants. Ten died in the back of the trailer because of the intense heat in San Antonio, Texas.

The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.

The inside of the Louisville Salt Cave Road looks like a world far away from Shelbyville Road.

Louisville Salt Cave used by many to relieve allergies, stress and acne

Houck is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared two years ago.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after running out of local transponders, RiverLink officials say they have replenished their stock.

"We had a large supply of transponders on hand, but we had even larger demand," Riverlink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said.

Drivers can now pick up local transponders at customer service centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville. The transponders are available to drivers opening prepaid RiverLink accounts.

"Right now, we have about 1,000 [local transponders] at the Kentucky customer service center and another 1,000 at the Indiana customer service center," Peterson said. "To fulfill orders, we have around 14,000 in currently around 16,000 now in stock. Next week, we will get another 30,000 in and another order cycling in after that."

Previous orders are also being fulfilled, and anyone who opened an account online or by phone in late December and January should receive the transponders in the mail in the coming days.

Drivers that have requested RiverLink local transponders should expect to receive them by mid-February. RiverLink E-ZPass transponders have remained in stock.

"We opened up operations in July, and between July and the end of November, we had requests for 70,000 transponders, which we thought was a fantastic start," Peterson said. "Then December rolls around, and we announced the start date for tolling, and in the month of December alone, we had 100,000 requests for transponders."

Customer service centers are located at 400 E. Main St. in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

