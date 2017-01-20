RiverLink officials say local transponders back in stock - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RiverLink officials say local transponders back in stock

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after running out of local transponders, RiverLink officials say they have replenished their stock. 

"We had a large supply of transponders on hand, but we had even larger demand," Riverlink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said. 

Drivers can now pick up local transponders at customer service centers in Louisville and Jeffersonville. The transponders are available to drivers opening prepaid RiverLink accounts.

"Right now, we have about 1,000 [local transponders] at the Kentucky customer service center and another 1,000 at the Indiana customer service center," Peterson said. "To fulfill orders, we have around 14,000 in currently around 16,000 now in stock. Next week, we will get another 30,000 in and another order cycling in after that." 

Previous orders are also being fulfilled, and anyone who opened an account online or by phone in late December and January should receive the transponders in the mail in the coming days. 

Drivers that have requested RiverLink local transponders should expect to receive them by mid-February. RiverLink E-ZPass transponders have remained in stock.

"We opened up operations in July, and between July and the end of November, we had requests for 70,000 transponders, which we thought was a fantastic start," Peterson said. "Then December rolls around, and we announced the start date for tolling, and in the month of December alone, we had 100,000 requests for transponders."

Customer service centers are located at 400 E. Main St. in Louisville and 103 Quartermaster Ct. in Jeffersonville. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.