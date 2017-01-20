Louisville offers free tax help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville offers free tax help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The city is offering free help filing federal and state income taxes. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Asset Building Coalition and AARP announced the opening of more than 20 sites with IRS-certified volunteers starting Monday, January 23.

The service is available for families who earned less than $64,000 in 2016. Volunteers can help determine if you're eligible for an Earned Income Tax Credit averaging $2,400 last year. 

Two free software packages are also available online for people who want to file their own. 

Mayor Greg Fischer says, "The asset building coalition and the AARP programs can help save people hundreds of dollars in tax preparation fees and help ensure Louisvillians claim all deductions and credits they are entitled to claim."

Appointments are recommended for Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance , or VITA, can be made by calling (502) 305-0005 or scheduling online here.

Starting Monday, the VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:

  • Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Dr.
  • Bates Community Development Center, 1228 S. Jackson St.
  • Louisville Urban League, 1535 W. Broadway St.
  • Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird St.
  • Salt & Light Community Development Center, 3025 B Gerald Dr.
  • Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
  • Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Highway

For a complete list of VITA locations, including mobile sites, as well as hours of operation, click here or call Metro United Way’s 211 help referral service. 

Also visit the website for information about a free service for those interested in filing their own taxes online. Starting Monday, two software packages -- MyFreeTaxes and Turbo Tax Freedom Edition -- will be available for those who meet eligibility. 

In addition to the VITA sites, AARP Tax Aide's mission is to serve any person comes through the door, with special attention to those 60 and older. AARP sites will open Feb. 1 at the following locations:

  • Buechel Park Baptist Church, 2403 Hikes Lane
  • Central Government Center, 7201 Outer Loop
  • Clifton Christian Church, 131 Vernon Ave.
  • East Government Center, 200 Juneau Dr.
  • Iroquois Branch Library, 601 W Woodlawn Ave.
  • Jeffersontown Senior Center, 10631 Watterson Trail 
  • Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 New LaGrange Rd.
  • Portland Branch Library, 3305 Northwestern Parkway
  • Shively Municipal Building, 3920 Dixie Highway
  • Southwest Government Center, 7219 Dixie Highway

Click here for a full AARP schedule and listing, including mobile sites or call (502) 394-3443.

To help preparers accurately determine EITC eligibility and prepare returns, individuals should bring: 

  • Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return
  • Copy of 2015 tax return with all attachments and schedules
  • W-2s and 1099s from your employers
  • Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income
  • 1095 for health insurance
  • 1098 for education credit, plus detailed financial statement from the school
  • Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit
  • Child care information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid
  • Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed
  • Additional tax information that may be required

