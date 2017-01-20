Vice President Mike Pence thanks Hoosiers as he begins term - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence isn't forgetting his home state as he begins his new role.

Indiana's former governor thanked Indiana for supporting him and promised to bring what he called "Hoosier common sense" to Washington.

"Wherever this journey takes us-- until we come back home again-- know that our hearts will always be where the moon shines bright upon the Wabash and the fields smell of new-mown hay," Pence said. "Thank you my fellow Hoosiers."

The comments came Thursday night during Indiana's inaugural ball.

Pence also showed his romantic side at the ball, dancing with his wife to the Temptations' "My Girl."

