Louisville Auto Show continues through Sunday at Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2017 Louisville Auto Show is officially underway at the Kentucky Expo Center.

In the North Wing of the Expo Center, you can not only admire the cars and trucks, you can also take some of them for a spin.

From Lamborghinis to Ferraris to Kia, Lexus and everything in between -- it's on display at the Louisville Auto Show. A total of 22 manufacturers are showing more than 300 cars this weekend.

The show also features six exotic cars, including Corvettes from the National Corvette Museum.

And whether you just want to look or actually drive some of these vehicles, there's something for everyone.

One popular show feature year after year has been the ride-and-drive option. Sixteen of the 22 manufacturers are offering up 200 different cars for you to test drive.

While this isn't a selling show, officials say the test drive is a great way to do your homework before actually buying a car.

"If you're in the market for a car, you're not sure what you want to look at, this is a great opportunity to be able to compare them," said Greater Louisville Auto Dealers Association President Scott Roth. "You've done your research, you can ask questions to product specialists here that are trained to answer specific questions about the product."

Also this year the Kentucky Highway Safety has teamed up with the Louisville Auto Show to bring you the "texting and driving simulator." Officials say it's a good way for parents to show teens exactly how dangerous distracted driving can be.

The show runs through Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.