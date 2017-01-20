2 Metro Council members leading rally to keep Old Louisville Kro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 Metro Council members leading rally to keep Old Louisville Kroger open

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Metro Council Members are hosting a rally to stop the Kroger in Old Louisville from closing.

The Kroger at 924 S. 2nd Street is scheduled to close permanently on Jan. 28. 

Councilman David James and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith will lead the rally outside the Kroger Saturday at 11 a.m.  

According to public affairs manager Tim McGurk, all of the employees at the store will will be offered similar jobs at other Louisville area Kroger stores and will keep their current wages/benefits.

McGurk says the building's owners, the Ohio Teachers’ Retirement System, decided to sell the property instead of continuing the lease with Kroger. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.