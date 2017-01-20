2 Metro Council members leading rally to keep Old Louisville Kroger open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Metro Council Members are hosting a rally to stop the Kroger in Old Louisville from closing.

The Kroger at 924 S. 2nd Street is scheduled to close permanently on Jan. 28.

Councilman David James and Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith will lead the rally outside the Kroger Saturday at 11 a.m.

According to public affairs manager Tim McGurk, all of the employees at the store will will be offered similar jobs at other Louisville area Kroger stores and will keep their current wages/benefits.

McGurk says the building's owners, the Ohio Teachers’ Retirement System, decided to sell the property instead of continuing the lease with Kroger.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.