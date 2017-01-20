BOZICH | Where will Indiana turn without OG Anunoby?

OG Anunoby will miss the rest of Indiana's basketball season with knee surgery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana University basketball team was forced to overcome a knee injury to James Blackmon Jr. last season — and the Hoosiers rallied to win the Big Ten regular-season title.

Indiana will be forced to replay that script this season, too because the Hoosiers have now lost two starters to season-ending knee injuries.

IU basketball coach Tom Crean announced Friday that OG Anunoby, the team’s sophomore forward, will miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

He will have knee surgery to repair an injury Anunoby suffered on the final play of the first half during IU’s 78-75 win at Penn State Wednesday night. Anunoby's right knee collapsed while he was chasing an offensive rebound.

This was Crean’s statement on Twitter:

“It has been determined that OG Anunoby will undergo surgery on his right knee and will miss the remainder of the season. He is expected to make a complete recovery.

“For a young man, OG has a very strong faith and a courageous spirit. We are going to do everything as a basketball family to help him recover and help him rehabilitate from this unfortunate situation.”

Anunoby has been Indiana’s fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder this season, averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Although he arrived at IU as the 280th ranked recruit nationally in the 2015 class, Anunoby is ranked the 10th best prospect in the 2017 NBA Draft by DraftExpress.com.

Despite the injury, some analysts expect Anunoby to leave for the NBA after this season. A source close to the team said Anunoby has not made a decision on his future. Underclassmen face a June 12 deadline to enter or remove their names from the Draft.

Indiana plays Michigan State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Saturday at 4 p.m. The Hoosiers are 13-6 overall and have split six league games. They're tied for sixth in the Big Ten, one game behind Michigan State, Purdue and Northwestern.

If forward Juwan Morgan remains out with an ankle injury, Crean will likely start walk-on Zach McRoberts, De’Ron Davis or Freddie McSwain in Anunoby’s spot.

McRoberts is a walk-on who transferred from Vermont. Davis is a freshman and McSwain is a junior-college transfer. Forward Collin Hartman has missed the entire season with a knee injury.

